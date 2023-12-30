100 Palestinians Killed in Central Gaza in Past 24 Hrs

Islam Times - At least 100 Palestinians have been killed and 158 others wounded in Israeli strikes in the central part of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, as the occupying Israeli regime intensifies its ground offensive.

According to a senior health official in central Gaza, hospitals were filled with wounded Palestinians following Israel’s heavy bombardment, as fighting continued on Friday and early Saturday in al-Bureij, Nuseirat, and Maghazi refugee camps, Press TV reported.Israeli tanks pushed deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza overnight, with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) posting images of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis, showing ambulances operating amid smashed streets, carrying injured children.The Palestinian Culture Ministry also said that Israeli strikes had struck a medieval bathhouse.Meanwhile, in a post on Telegram, the Government Media Office in Gaza announced that Israeli airstrikes have killed a journalist who worked for Al-Quds TV.Jabr Abu Hadros and six of his family members were killed after an Israeli strike hit his house in Nuseirat refugee camp on Friday.The media office said a total of 106 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war in early October.The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said last week that the first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war were the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location.Most of the journalists and media workers killed in the war were Palestinian, CPJ said, adding that it was "particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military."Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long violence against Palestinians.Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 21,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 55,600 others.The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.