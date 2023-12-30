0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 22:10

Biden Less Popular Than Last 4 US Presidents Who Failed to Win 2nd Term

Story Code : 1106004
Biden Less Popular Than Last 4 US Presidents Who Failed to Win 2nd Term
Biden's popularity among voters has been a major talking point in the 2024 campaign. His approval rating percentage has steadily been in the low 40s for most of his presidency. It was at its highest when Biden first took office in January 2021 at 53.1 percent and at its lowest in July 2022 at 38.2 percent, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Newsweek reported.

A recent poll conducted by the American Research Group from December 17-20 found that 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of his presidency, while 57 percent disapprove.

However, when looking at an aggregation of the current polls, Biden's approval rating is a bit higher at 39.3 percent.

Looking at how Biden's popularity fares compared to past incumbents who lost their reelection campaigns, he has a lower approval rating than Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford at the same point in their presidencies.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023