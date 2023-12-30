Biden Less Popular Than Last 4 US Presidents Who Failed to Win 2nd Term

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden's current approval rating is lower than that of the last four presidents who failed to win a second term, according to polling data.

Biden's popularity among voters has been a major talking point in the 2024 campaign. His approval rating percentage has steadily been in the low 40s for most of his presidency. It was at its highest when Biden first took office in January 2021 at 53.1 percent and at its lowest in July 2022 at 38.2 percent, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight, Newsweek reported.A recent poll conducted by the American Research Group from December 17-20 found that 37 percent of Americans approve of Biden's handling of his presidency, while 57 percent disapprove.However, when looking at an aggregation of the current polls, Biden's approval rating is a bit higher at 39.3 percent.Looking at how Biden's popularity fares compared to past incumbents who lost their reelection campaigns, he has a lower approval rating than Donald Trump, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford at the same point in their presidencies.