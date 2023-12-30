0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 22:13

Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit for Tracking Private Activity

Story Code : 1106005
Google Settles $5 Billion Lawsuit for Tracking Private Activity
The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, accused the tech giant of continuing to “track, collect, and identify browsing data in real time,” contrary to users' beliefs in their private browsing sessions, a Reuters report said on Thursday.

Plaintiffs claimed that Google's analytics deployed on websites gathered an array of information from browsers in 'Incognito' mode, encompassing web page content, device details, and IP addresses.

The allegation suggested that this practice transformed Google into an unregulated repository of personal information, enabling the company to gain insights into users' social circles, interests, preferences, shopping behaviors, and potentially sensitive details.

Furthermore, Google was accused of linking users' private browsing activities in Chrome with their established user profiles, thus consolidating data without explicit consent.

US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, in August, rejected Google's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, emphasizing the absence of disclosure to users regarding continued data collection during private browsing sessions.

Rogers' ruling contested Google's assertion that users had consented to data collection during private mode, emphasizing the lack of explicit disclosure by the company.

The lawsuit, brought by William Byatt of Florida and Californians Chasom Brown and Maria Nguyen, sought damages exceeding $5 billion, equivalent to approximately $5,000 per user, for violations of wiretap laws.

While the terms of settlement remain undisclosed, the recent notice indicates a preliminary agreement between Google and the plaintiffs, pending court approval by February 24, 2024, following a binding term sheet agreed upon in mediation, as reported by Reuters.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023