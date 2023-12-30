Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s ground forces and tanks are advancing into the outskirts of Gaza's Bureij refugee camp from the east, south, and north, as Palestinian resistance fighters from Hamas resist the incursion, according to war monitors' reports.

The Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project, based in Washington, D.C., highlighted in their latest update that Palestinian fighters set off a "minefield" aimed at Israeli forces north of Bureij.Additionally, Hamas fighters asserted their attacks on 20 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City's Daraj and Tuffah regions over a two-day period.In southern Gaza, clashes persist between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters around Khan Younis, while rockets were launched from the Palestinian enclave towards southern occupied territories on Friday.The occupied West Bank witnessed confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters at 13 different locations on Friday, as reported by the monitors, while Hezbollah launched eight attacks from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.Moreover, Israel conducted two air strikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting Damascus International Airport and a Syrian military air defense system in the country's southern region.