Saturday 30 December 2023 - 22:27

Palestinians Resist as Israeli Forces Close In on Gaza's Bureij Camp

Story Code : 1106007
The Institute for the Study of War and the Critical Threats Project, based in Washington, D.C., highlighted in their latest update that Palestinian fighters set off a "minefield" aimed at Israeli forces north of Bureij.

Additionally, Hamas fighters asserted their attacks on 20 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City's Daraj and Tuffah regions over a two-day period.

In southern Gaza, clashes persist between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters around Khan Younis, while rockets were launched from the Palestinian enclave towards southern occupied territories on Friday.

The occupied West Bank witnessed confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters at 13 different locations on Friday, as reported by the monitors, while Hezbollah launched eight attacks from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

Moreover, Israel conducted two air strikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting Damascus International Airport and a Syrian military air defense system in the country's southern region.
