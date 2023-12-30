0
Saturday 30 December 2023 - 22:28

Flooded Tunnel near London Disrupts Eurostar Train Services

Story Code : 1106008
Flooded Tunnel near London Disrupts Eurostar Train Services
"Eurostar services to and from London are being cancelled and there are severe delays to services due to infrastructure issues caused by flooding in one of the Thames tunnels located between St Pancras International and Ebbsfleet", the company said, Reuters reported.

The cancellations, which so far concern at least 14 trips between London and Paris, Amsterdam or Brussels, are the second blow for Eurostar customers during this year's holiday season.

On December 21, a French surprise strike action thwarted Christmas travel plans for thousands.

It was not immediately clear when rail traffic would be able to resume.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
Iraqi Resistance Strikes Vital “Israeli” Target in Occupied Golan
28 December 2023
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
North Korea’s Kim Orders Military to Accelerate War Preparations
28 December 2023
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
US to Provide $250mln in Military Aid to Kiev, Including Munitions: Blinken
28 December 2023
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
Yemeni Forces Hit “Eilat”, Ship Heading towards “Israel”
27 December 2023