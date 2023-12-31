US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel

Islam Times - The US State Department approved an "emergency" sale of artillery ammunition totaling $147.5 million to Israel, bypassing the customary congressional review.

Israel is set to receive over 57,000 155mm artillery shells, along with associated fuses, primers, and charges, according to the announcement from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on Friday.

The approval, typically subject to Congress, was granted during its vacation period. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited an “emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel,” similar to the justification used earlier this month for the sale of approximately 14,000 rounds of 120mm tank ammunition.

The artillery shells will be sourced from US stockpiles, with assurances in the statement that the proposed sale will not adversely affect US defense readiness. However, recent conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have strained Pentagon stocks. The US has supplied over 2 million 155mm rounds to Ukraine since February 2022, leading to reshuffling from stockpiles in Israel and South Korea to meet Ukraine's needs, ultimately leaving Israel under-equipped during the conflict in October.

As US President Joe Biden urges Congress to pass a $105 billion spending bill, including $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine and $14.3 billion to Israel, partisan differences persist. Democrats advocate for a $111 billion bill, but Republican opposition, focused on concerns over funding for Kiev and border security, has stalled progress before the winter recess.

While the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a $14.5 billion standalone bill for Israel, the Democrat-controlled Senate ignored it, reflecting the ongoing political impasse. Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, with the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry reporting nearly 22,000 Palestinians killed and over 56,000 wounded.

Biden, while purportedly advocating for Israeli restraint in bombing Gaza, has refrained from endorsing calls for a ceasefire.

This comes as a larger military aid package for Israel remains stalled in Congress amid political deliberations.