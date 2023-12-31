0
Sunday 31 December 2023 - 08:42

Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker

Story Code : 1106048
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf offered his condolences on the loss of General Mousavi, an Iranian anti-terror adviser who was martyred in an Israeli missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus on December 26.
 
“I should emphasize that any act of aggression against the commanders or the physical infrastructures of the resistance (front) will cost the US and the Zionists dearly,” he warned.
 
Denouncing the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Qalibaf said the more the Zionist regime commits crimes, the closer it will get to defeat.
 
He also echoed the stances of the “courageous leaders of the Palestinian resistance” that no ceasefire will be acceptable unless the Israeli strikes come to a complete halt and all Palestinian prisoners are freed in exchange for the release of Zionist captives.
 
Nearly 22,000 people have been killed and over 56,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
 
The Israeli bombardments have destroyed 70 percent of homes in Gaza, where 1.5 million people have been left homeless.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023