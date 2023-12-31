Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker

Islam Times - Days after the Israeli assassination of Iranian military adviser Seyed Razi Mousavi in Syria, the speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned the US and the Zionist regime that inflicting any harm on the resistance front will come at a price.

“I should emphasize that any act of aggression against the commanders or the physical infrastructures of the resistance (front) will cost the US and the Zionists dearly,” he warned.

Denouncing the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, Qalibaf said the more the Zionist regime commits crimes, the closer it will get to defeat.

He also echoed the stances of the “courageous leaders of the Palestinian resistance” that no ceasefire will be acceptable unless the Israeli strikes come to a complete halt and all Palestinian prisoners are freed in exchange for the release of Zionist captives.

Nearly 22,000 people have been killed and over 56,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli bombardments have destroyed 70 percent of homes in Gaza, where 1.5 million people have been left homeless.

Addressing a parliamentary session on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf offered his condolences on the loss of General Mousavi, an Iranian anti-terror adviser who was martyred in an Israeli missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus on December 26.