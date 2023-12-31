Eight Arrested After Protesters Clash with Police in South London

Islam Times - UK Protesters clashed with police in south London on Saturday after a demonstration related to “tensions in the Eritrean community”.

Eight people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on an emergency worker, the Met said.

Four officers were injured, one of whom was taken to hospital and later discharged.

There was still a heavy police presence on the scene in Camberwell Road on Saturday night, where a demonstration saw approximately 50 people gathering outside a private venue before violence broke out.

The clashes were said to have taken place near the Lighthouse Theatre.

Additional officers were called in as backup, Scotland Yard said.

A dispersal order was been put in place in the area until 7am on Sunday, giving police the power to exclude a person from the area.

Social media footage of the incident in Camberwell appeared to show protesters wielding sticks clashing with Metropolitan police officers, bringing traffic to a standstill, The Guardian reported.