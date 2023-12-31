0
Sunday 31 December 2023 - 08:51

Israeli Warplanes Strike Outskirts of Syria's Aleppo; Material Damage Reported

The strike occurred on Saturday at approximately 17:20 p.m. local time (1420 GMT), originating from the Mediterranean Sea, west of Lattakia, targeting specific sites south of Aleppo city, according to an unnamed military source quoted by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
 
The military source confirmed that the attack resulted in no injuries, though there was some reported material damage. This incident follows closely after Syrian air defenses successfully intercepted the majority of Israeli missiles directed towards the capital Damascus just two days prior.
 
Since the surprise launch of al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance movement on October 7, responding to years of Israeli aggression, the conflict has intensified. With almost three months passed, Israel's atrocities in the Gaza Strip have led to a tragic toll, with nearly 22,000 lives lost, predominantly among women and children.
 
Israel has consistently targeted military positions within Syria, particularly those associated with the resistance movement Hezbollah. The latter has played a crucial role in supporting the Syrian army against foreign-backed terrorists. The Israeli regime rarely provides official comments on its attacks in Syrian territories, often perceived as reactions to the Syrian government's success in countering and eradicating terrorism.
 
Furthermore, Israel's support for terrorist groups opposing the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad remains a notable aspect of the complex regional dynamics.
