Islam Times - Thousands of Israeli settlers flooded the streets of Tel Aviv in an evening demonstration, urging the release of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip and calling for the Israeli regimes prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's resignation from office.

Under the slogan "Bring back the captives now," these recurring protests have consistently advocated for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange agreement. Demonstrators prominently displayed signs demanding an end to the Israeli war and implicating Netanyahu as responsible.Recent protests in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian north highlighted discontent along the Lebanese border, with hundreds of settlers expressing disillusionment, declaring that the government had "lost the north."Israeli media coverage reflected settlers' criticism directed at the regime, accusing them of neglecting the South and failing to secure the North.Reports from Haaretz revealed a sense of insecurity among Israeli settlers, describing a feeling of displacement and lawlessness, asserting, "We are all refugees" and highlighting a perceived breakdown of promised security in the occupied territories.Channel 12 correspondents highlighted ongoing road closures in the north due to fears of Hezbollah's rocket threats, indicating a deteriorating situation. They emphasized the increasing complexities in the daily lives of settlers in the region, underscoring mounting frustrations among local authorities.