Historical Landmarks in Gaza Decimated by Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Islam Times - Historical landmarks in Gaza City have been destroyed as a result of continuous Israeli bombardment since October 7.

Al Jazeera's footage reveals severe destruction of historic sites in Gaza City, a consequence of continuous Israeli airstrikes.Among the damaged landmarks is the El Samra Historical Bathhouse, known as Hammam El Smara, now left in ruins on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, Gaza City, dating back over 800 years to the Ottoman era.The ancient Great Omari Mosque in Gaza, with pre-Islamic origins atop an ancient Philistine temple, has been completely reduced to rubble.Israeli airstrikes have also devastated Qasr al-Basha, or the Pasha’s Palace, a Mamluk-era building from the 13th century in the Daraj neighborhood, which housed a museum exhibiting artefacts from the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic eras.In the az-Zawayda area near the Nuseirat refugee camp, a residence accommodating displaced Palestinians was destroyed, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries, with 12 individuals rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah.Deir el-Balah, previously considered a safe zone, faced heavy bombardment on the eastern side of Salah al-Din Street, undermining its designation as a secure area amid Israeli attacks.The ongoing airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza's central regions have been accompanied by a significant surge in Israeli ground forces, notably expanding military operations, particularly in the southern area of Khan Younis.Nearly 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 56,00 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.