0
Sunday 31 December 2023 - 21:03

Historical Landmarks in Gaza Decimated by Ongoing Israeli Strikes

Story Code : 1106170
Historical Landmarks in Gaza Decimated by Ongoing Israeli Strikes
Al Jazeera's footage reveals severe destruction of historic sites in Gaza City, a consequence of continuous Israeli airstrikes.

Among the damaged landmarks is the El Samra Historical Bathhouse, known as Hammam El Smara, now left in ruins on Omar al-Mukhtar Street, Gaza City, dating back over 800 years to the Ottoman era.

The ancient Great Omari Mosque in Gaza, with pre-Islamic origins atop an ancient Philistine temple, has been completely reduced to rubble.

Israeli airstrikes have also devastated Qasr al-Basha, or the Pasha’s Palace, a Mamluk-era building from the 13th century in the Daraj neighborhood, which housed a museum exhibiting artefacts from the Greek, Roman, Byzantine and Islamic eras.

In the az-Zawayda area near the Nuseirat refugee camp, a residence accommodating displaced Palestinians was destroyed, resulting in casualties and multiple injuries, with 12 individuals rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Deir el-Balah, previously considered a safe zone, faced heavy bombardment on the eastern side of Salah al-Din Street, undermining its designation as a secure area amid Israeli attacks.

The ongoing airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza's central regions have been accompanied by a significant surge in Israeli ground forces, notably expanding military operations, particularly in the southern area of Khan Younis.

Nearly 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza and more than 56,00 injured in Israeli attacks since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
Abu Obeida: Al-Aqsa Flood Set ‘Israel’ on Path to Extinction
29 December 2023
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
Ansarullah: Intl. Waterways Secure Except for Ships Bound for Occupied Territories
29 December 2023
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
“Israel” Admits Early Defeat: We Can’t Push Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces Past Litani
29 December 2023
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War
28 December 2023