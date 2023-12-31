Iran to Work on Ditching US Dollar in Trade Transactions within BRICS

Islam Times - Like other BRICS members, Iran will work on the de-dollarization of trade, economic and financial transactions within the BRICS group of emerging economies, and some efforts are already underway in this direction, Iran's deputy foreign minister said.

"We have planned many missions and joint work with other BRICS members within the framework of this organization. One of the most important tasks is the de-dollarization of trade and economic transactions and financial cooperation. Activities in this field of work of BRICS have already started, we hope to strengthen and expand these activities in order to achieve this goal as soon as possible," Ali Baqeri stated, Sputnik news agency reported.BRICS, established in 2009, is a group uniting the world's largest developing economies, which currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the report added.In August, the 15th top-level BRICS Summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership, except for Argentina, is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2024.