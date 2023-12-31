6 Dead, 9 Injured in Fire at Gloves Factory in SW India

Islam Times - At least six people died and around nine others were injured when a fire broke out inside a factory in India's southwestern state of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, local police told Xinhua over the phone.

The fire broke out inside a hand-gloves manufacturing unit in the state's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district when the victims were asleep.The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet."We received a phone call at around 01.15 about the fire. We rushed to the spot along with fire-fighting equipment. The fire has been doused. Six bodies have been recovered. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital," said a local fire department official.A couple of the injured sustained serious burn injuries, he added.