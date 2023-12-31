China Advances Space-Based Internet Tech with Successful Satellite Launches

Islam Times - China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp achieved a significant feat on Saturday by successfully sending three experimental satellites into space.

These launches are a watershed moment in the evolution of space-based internet technologies.Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, these satellites are part of the Space-based Internet Technology Demonstrator series, symbolizing China's entry into the competitive realm of global internet connectivity through satellite constellations. The recent launch is the fourth in the series, following earlier deployments in July, November, and December.The trio of satellites was propelled into their intended orbit by a Long March 2C carrier rocket launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China's Gobi Desert at 8:13 am. The Long March 2C, manufactured by the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, stands out for its impressive specifications, notably used for deploying payloads to low-Earth and Sun-synchronous orbits.These efforts are a testament to the coordinated work of the China Academy of Space Technology and the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, both subsidiaries of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. This collaboration underscores China's dedication to enhancing its space capabilities and asserting its influence in space exploration and satellite deployment.The launch holds significance beyond a routine mission, marking the successful conclusion of China's ambitious 2023 space launch plan. With a total of 67 rocket launches this year, 47 of which utilized the Long March rocket family, these rockets have consistently been the linchpin of China's satellite deployment strategies.A notable trend in China's space industry is the increasing involvement of private rocket companies, conducting a total of 12 launches this year. This shift echoes the global movement where private entities are assuming more prominent roles in space exploration and satellite deployment endeavors.