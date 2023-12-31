0
Sunday 31 December 2023 - 21:30

Ayatollah Khamenei: Revival of Resistance Front Owes to Gen. Soleimani

Story Code : 1106178
Ayatollah Khamenei: Revival of Resistance Front Owes to Gen. Soleimani
The family of General Soleimani met with Ayatollah Khamenei on Sunday ahead of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of the popular commander.

At the meeting, the Leader attributed the promotion of the memory of General Soleimani and his characteristics to the admired martyr’s sincerity.

“The most important role and service of the great martyr has been the revival of the resistance front in the region,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Associating the resistance shown by the people of Gaza against the Israeli onslaught for around three months to the existence of the resistance front, the Leader said General Soleimani had made a great deal of effort to revive the resistance front in a sincere, prudent, wise and moral manner.

The Leader also praised the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani for his services after succeeding General Soleimani, adding, “The course of strengthening of the resistance front must continue.”

In the meeting, also attended by the commanders of the IRGC and the IRGC Quds Force, a daughter of the late commander, Zeinab Soleimani, gave a report on the cultural and artistic programs that have been carried out or are underway to familiarize the younger generation with the spirit, manners and characteristics of General Soleimani.

In January 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack — that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others— came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.
