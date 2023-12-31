0
Sunday 31 December 2023 - 21:41

Yemen Confirms Martyrdom of 10 of Its Forces in US Attack

Story Code : 1106183
Yemen Confirms Martyrdom of 10 of Its Forces in US Attack
Brigadier General Yahya Saree issued a statement on Sunday confirming the Western media's reports of the martyrdom of 10 of Yemeni armed forces in a US attack on their boats when they were carrying out their mission in the Red Sea.

"In the operation that the boats of the Yemeni army carried out in the Red Sea today to seize a ship, 3 boats of the Yemeni army were destroyed," the Yemeni military spokesman confirmed. 

"Targeting [the ship] operation was carried out after the ship's crew refused to respond to warning calls from the Yemeni Navy," he said.

"When the naval forces of Yemen were performing their official duties in ensuring security and stability and protecting navigation, and also were performing the humanitarian and moral duty declared by Yemen to prevent the entry of Israeli ships or ships that were heading towards the ports of Occupied Palestine; The American forces attacked three boats belonging to the Yemeni Navy, which resulted in the martyrdom of ten of our naval forces," General Saree added.

He warned other countries not to join warmongering policies adopted by the US forces. 

The spokesman further warned against the grave consequences of joining the US, saying that any such dangerous behavior would have a major impact on everyone.
