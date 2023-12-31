Raisi Offers Congrats on New Year to Christian Countries

Islam Times - In separate messages, the President congratulated the leaders and people of Christian countries on the beginning of the New Year and prayed to God Almighty for a year full of peace and health for the people of the world.

In separate messages, President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the leaders and people of Christian countries on the arrival of the New Year.According to the Iranian President's official website, he stated, "As you know, today one of the most important crises facing the human society is the killing of innocent people in the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime. I hope that at the start of 2024 and in the light of the joint efforts of world leaders, we will see immediate action by the international community to stop these killings, eradicate oppression and hegemony, and establish lasting peace and security around the world."