Xi Says to Continuously Solidify, Develop China-Russia Ties

Islam Times - The Chinese president has said that his country seeks to consolidate and develop its relations with Russia.

The development of China-Russia relations in the past three-quarters of a century has shown that to continuously consolidate and develop bilateral relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, meets the expectations of the international community and conforms to the trend of the times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday.Accordsing to Xinhua, Xi made the remarks as he exchanged messages of New Year greetings with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.