USS Gerald R. Ford to Return from Mediterranean

Islam Times - As “Israel” continues its barbaric aggression on Gaza supported by the US, the later will bring its largest aircraft carrier strike group [CSG] back to its base in the state of Virginia, according to ABC News.

It was later reported by “Ynet”, on Monday morning, that the US had informed “Israel” ahead of time. In addition, it was made clear there are enough deterrent forces in the area and additional vessels could be sent if the need arises.According to the report, two US officials told ABC News that the USS Gerald R. Ford CSG would return in the "coming days" to its home part in Norfolk, Virginia. This would be in line with its original schedule of deployment.The CSG's original deployment schedule would be maintained, the senior US official stressed, adding that American military would still have a lot of "capabilities and flexibilities" with additional warships in the region.“As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against ‘Israel’ or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas' attack on ‘Israel’,” US War Secretary Lloyd Austin stated at the time.