Monday 1 January 2024 - 11:40

N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked

N Korea's Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
The two allies ramped up military and political cooperation in 2023 as North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests, including of a new solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and put its first spy satellite into orbit.

At a meeting with North Korea’s top commanding officers in Pyongyang on New Year’s Eve, Kim said his military should “annihilate” the enemy if provoked, the official Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] reported on Monday.

Kim has already indicated he plans to put three more satellites into space and further develop his country’s weapons arsenal this year.

“If the enemy opts for military confrontation and provocation against the DPRK, our army should deal a deadly blow to thoroughly annihilate them by mobilizing all the toughest means and potentialities without [a] moment’s hesitation,” Kim said, using the abbreviation of North Korea’s official name.

During the five-day event to set the policy agenda for 2024, the North Korean leader accused the US of posing “various forms of military threat”.

Kim told the meeting he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, noting the “uncontrollable crisis” that he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.

In his New Year’s Day address on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he would strengthen his military’s preemptive strike, missile defense and retaliatory capabilities in response to the North Korean nuclear threat.

“The Republic of Korea is building genuine, lasting peace through strength, not a submissive peace that is dependent on the goodwill of the adversary,” Yoon said, using South Korea’s official name.
