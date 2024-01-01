Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024

Islam Times - In congratulatory messages on the beginning of the new Christian year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope for the cessation of the massacre of people in Gaza and for sustainable world peace in 2024.

In separate messages on Sunday evening, the Iranian president congratulated the leaders and people of Christian countries on the beginning of the New Year and prayed to God Almighty for a year full of peace and health for the people of the world."As you know, today one of the most important crises facing the human society is the killing of innocent people in the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime. I hope that on the eve of 2024 and in the light of the joint efforts of world leaders, we will see immediate action by the international community to stop these killings, to eradicate oppression and hegemony, and to establish lasting peace and security around the world," he said.Nearly 22,000 people have been killed and over 56,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.The Israeli bombardments have destroyed 70 percent of homes in Gaza, where 1.5 million people have been left homeless.