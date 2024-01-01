Gaza; Friendly Shooting Kills 18 Israelis

Islam Times - At least 29 Israeli forces were killed as they were attacking the Gaza Strip, 18 of whom were killed due to friendly shooting.

The 18 Israelis were killed in friendly attacks as the Israeli Kan TV network reported last week about an Israeli soldier's opening fire at his comrades after returning from Gaza.Meanwhile, the head of Israel's Disabled Veterans Organization Idan Kleiman said that given the soldiers suffering from suffering from post-war stress disorder in Gaza, the number of the injured will probably reach nearly 20,000.Still, Israel's TV channel 13 announced in a report that the regime's army has acknowledged the increase in casualties among the military forces during the war on Gaza due to the friendly shots.Yesterday, the Israeli army admitted that two of its soldiers were killed in northern Gaza.As the Israeli sources state, the statistics released by the Israeli regime's army suggest that the number of casualties in the war on Gaza has increased to more than 500.The regime's media also talk about the increase in the Israelis' demands for receiving psychological counseling since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, which reached 100,000 according to Maariv newspaper.Haaretz divulged some information; Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, more than 2,800 Israeli soldiers have been treated in the rehabilitation department of the regime's Ministry of War, with 18% of the soldiers suffering from mental health problems and post-traumatic stress disorder.Added to the crises are the internal disputes among the Israeli leaders, one of which is the judicial reforms presented by Netanyahu's cabinet.Aharonot pointed to the disputes in a report and said that the Israeli regime has now two cabinets; one the cabinet of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, the Public Affairs Minister and the Finance Minister of the regime, and the other, the cabinet headed by Beni Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, respectively the regime's Minister of War and former chief of staff of army.The disputes grow as the Israeli regime has drawn nothing out of the war it triggered on Gaza after nearly three months.