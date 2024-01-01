Iranian, Iraqi Sailors to Hold Joint Parade in Remembrance of Gen. Soleimani

Islam Times - The voluntary mobilization forces from Iran and Iraq are going to attend a joint maritime parade at a border river on Wednesday on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

The joint maritime parade will be held at the Arvand international waterway on January 3, the fourth anniversary of martyrdom of General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.The parade will include vessels of the Iranian and Iraqi mobilization forces.The event will be held under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy’s 3rd Naval Zone Command.In January 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the IRGC Quds Force who was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital. The attack also killed al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others.