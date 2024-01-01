0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 21:26

Iranian, Iraqi Sailors to Hold Joint Parade in Remembrance of Gen. Soleimani

Story Code : 1106358
Iranian, Iraqi Sailors to Hold Joint Parade in Remembrance of Gen. Soleimani
The joint maritime parade will be held at the Arvand international waterway on January 3, the fourth anniversary of martyrdom of General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The parade will include vessels of the Iranian and Iraqi mobilization forces.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Navy’s 3rd Naval Zone Command.

In January 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the IRGC Quds Force who was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital. The attack also killed al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) anti-terror group, along with several others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023