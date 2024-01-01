0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 21:29

Iran Deploys Destroyer to Red Sea

Story Code : 1106359
Iran Deploys Destroyer to Red Sea
The Alborz destroyer, operating as a military vessel of the 94th flotilla of the Iranian Navy, crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea on Monday.

The Iranian Navy has set up three ocean commands supervising naval missions to the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

In a meeting with a number of commanders and officials of Iran’s Navy in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Navy to bolster and maintain its presence in international waters.

The Leader also emphasized the need for the Navy to boost its combat capabilities and defense equipment and to continue navigation in remote and international waters.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023