Iran Deploys Destroyer to Red Sea

Islam Times - The Iranian Navy has dispatched a destroyer to the Red Sea as part of the flotillas that take part in regular missions in international waters.

The Alborz destroyer, operating as a military vessel of the 94th flotilla of the Iranian Navy, crossed the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and entered the Red Sea on Monday.The Iranian Navy has set up three ocean commands supervising naval missions to the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.In a meeting with a number of commanders and officials of Iran’s Navy in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Navy to bolster and maintain its presence in international waters.The Leader also emphasized the need for the Navy to boost its combat capabilities and defense equipment and to continue navigation in remote and international waters.