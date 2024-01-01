0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 21:38

Eurozone Economy Faces Bleak 2024

Story Code : 1106360
Eurozone Economy Faces Bleak 2024
The outlooks issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are more optimistic, as analysts from the institutions expect the bloc’s economy to grow 0.8% and 1.2% in 2024, respectively, RT reported.

The experts polled by the FT said that the Eurozone economy won't be able to exceed 0.6% growth in spite of the fact that wages are expected to grow faster than inflation. Two-thirds of the respondents said that they see the economy in the euro area slip into a recession. commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. According to the economists, wage growth in the single currency area is set to total only 4% in 2024, while consumer prices are projected to rise by over 2.5% on average next year and slightly below 2.1% in 2025.

The ECB had previously forecast wages and inflation next year to grow 4.6% and 2.7% respectively, which would mark the growth of real household incomes for the first time in three years. The regulator expects consumer prices to grow 2.1% in 2025. Meanwhile, unemployment is projected to rise from a record eurozone low of 6.5% in October to 6.9% at the end of next year, according to most economists polled.

High interest rates, probable energy market turmoil and geopolitical instability are expected to lead to a deeper recession, the economists warned, saying that the potential election of Donald Trump as US president along with the possibility of Ukraine losing the military conflict with Russia could send the single currency bloc into a period of even weaker growth.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023