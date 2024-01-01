0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 21:54

Turkish President Urges United Opposition to Israeli War on Gaza

Story Code : 1106364
“All countries and institutions” must unite in their opposition to the killing of defenseless women and children in the Gaza Strip for a better future,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his video message on New Year's Eve on Sunday.

“We hold hope for a better future for humanity. So-called democratic, freedom-loving countries must stop supporting bloody terrorists for this to happen,” he added.

Referring to the war between Russia and Ukraine, he stressed that sincere attempts should be made to put an end to conflicts that cause suffering for people and waste national resources.

“We need to see that wealth of societies, which has been exploited for centuries, their dignity trampled upon, is used for their future, prosperity, security,” he added.

Nearly 22,000 people have been killed and over 56,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The Israeli bombardments have destroyed 70 percent of homes in Gaza, where 1.5 million people have been left homeless.
