Monday 1 January 2024 - 22:56

US Has No Reason to Stay in Persian Gulf: IRGC Navy Cmdr.

Story Code : 1106372
Speaking in a ceremony held by IRGC headquarters in Qom on Monday, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stated that there is no longer any reason for the US presence in the Persian Gulf. 

"The daily cost of an aircraft carrier is $6.5 million, a destroyer is $300,000, and a naval combat vessel is $150,000, and today with the strength of faith and help of God Almighty, we have made the presence of such military equipment ineffective in the Persian Gulf region," the IRGC Navy commander said.

"The cost of building an aircraft carrier is $12.5 billion and a submarine is $7 billion. Thanks to martyrs and Haj Qassem American technologies and equipment have become ineffective, and faith in God ..has reduced the power of the enemies," he added.

"Today, the youth in this country are powerfully standing against the enemy, and they (Americans) cannot enter and exit the waterways of our country without the permission of our youth," he further highlighted.

"Today, Iran's military power has reached such a high level that the Americans and the Arrogant powers are forced to bear such costs, and this power owes too much to the blood of martyrs and Martyr Soleimani," Adiral Tangsiri continued.
