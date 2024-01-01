0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 23:05

Biden-Netanyahu Relations Become More Tense, USS Gerald Ford Aircraft Carrier to Depart ME Region

Story Code : 1106373
Biden-Netanyahu Relations Become More Tense, USS Gerald Ford Aircraft Carrier to Depart ME Region
Biden spoke with the prime minister 14 times recently. “Every call is tense and sometimes sharp,” U.S. officials told the Times, often describing them as difficult but constructive.

The tone insiders used was along the lines “Look, man, you’ve got to do more about this or take this more seriously.”

Meanwhile, USS Gerald Ford carrier fleet, the newest and largest in the U.S. Navy, is due to leave the Eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, on its way back to the United States, according to two officials who spoke to ABC News late on Sunday.

The carrier and the five warships in its fleet, were sent to the region, nearing the end of its first deployment, one day after the Hamas carried out Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

A senior American official said that the return of the USS Gerald Ford to its base in Norfolk, Virginian is consistent with its deployment schedule and even after it departs the area, the U.S. would still have a multitude of military capabilities and the flexibility to respond to any need, including with its warships and missiles deployed to the Mediterranean and the Red Sea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
Yahya Saree: Yemen Warns Washington Against Any Escalations Toward Country
30 December 2023
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Refutes “Israeli” Claims About Discussion of Prisoner Exchange
30 December 2023
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
Syrian Air Defense Intercepts Majority of Israeli Missiles over Damascus
30 December 2023
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
Syria Repels New “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus
29 December 2023