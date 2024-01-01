0
Monday 1 January 2024 - 23:08

Hamas Strikes Back: Rockets Rain on Tel Aviv as Palestinian Resistance Holds Strong Against Israeli Aggression

Story Code : 1106374
In video: Palestinian resistance marks New Year Eve with a barrage of rocket fire on Tel Aviv

More: https://t.co/3a1VcT8Hi7 pic.twitter.com/rTa6VbfWoy

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 1, 2024


Despite claims from the Israeli army that the Qassam’s rocket capabilities had been significantly diminished, the attack on Tel Aviv and its suburbs proved otherwise. Military correspondent Hillel Rosen was quick to criticize the lack of intelligence and failure to prevent the strike, highlighting the unexpected strength of Hamas even after months of war on Gaza.

 
⚡️📹 Al Qassam releases the video of it’s missile strike on Tel Aviv at midnight, January 1st 2024. pic.twitter.com/00RCc5doGd

— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) December 31, 2023

 
Israeli news outlet “Israel Today” conceded the victory of Hamas, acknowledging the failure of their previous claims of destroying the militant group’s missile capabilities. Another Hebrew website, “Kod Kod,” also echoed this sentiment by stating that Hamas had emerged triumphant.

 
⚡️ First scenes of the bombing of Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/g0ZxPXdbAS

— Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) December 31, 2023

 
The news of the rocket attack was met with celebration in Palestinian territories, with the city of Qalqilya erupting with joyous cries of “Allahu Akbar” and the lighting of firecrackers. The Gaza Strip, meanwhile, witnessed a momentous occasion as the Al-Qassam Brigades launched their missiles towards “Tel Aviv” and its surroundings, further demonstrating their resilience and determination.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Al-Qassam has targeted “Tel Aviv.” Just last month, they unleashed a missile barrage on the city while continuing their near-daily bombardment of settlements surrounding Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance’s continued stand against Israeli aggression, despite complicity from Western countries and select Arab regimes.

Meanwhile, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters detonated the entrance of a tunnel, targeting a group of occupation soldiers on Rees Mount east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City and causing casualties among them, including fatalities and injuries.

Al-Qassam Brigades announced its fighters targeted 5 infiltrating Zionist vehicles east of Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Soroka hospital indicated that 24 Israeli injured soldiers arrived at its headquarters from Gaza Strip, two of whom were in serious conditions.
