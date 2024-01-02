Hamas: 71 ‘Israeli’ Military Vehicles Destroyed, Tel Aviv Barraged with Rockets

Islam Times - The spokesman for military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Abu Obeida, announced that his fighters have destroyed scores of “Israeli” military vehicles and killed over a dozen of the entity’s forces in their latest operations.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, Abu Obeida, made the announcement in a statement on Monday in which he said: “Over the past four days, al-Qassam’s fighters have managed to kill at least 16 ‘Israeli’ forces and partially or completely destroy 71 ‘Israeli’ military vehicles in 42 military missions.”He further added: “The missions, involved targeting the entity’s troops with anti-personnel ammunition and explosive devices such as booby traps and landmines, as well as engaging the enemy’s forces in close-range combat and sniper operations.”Noting that Palestinian fighters have also targeted an “Israeli” helicopter in the skies over the Gaza Strip, Abu Obeida added: “Our fighters downed two reconnaissance drones and captured another.”In parallel, he revealed that al-Qassam's fighters have also targeted the coastal city of Tel Aviv in the occupied territories with a barrage of M90 rockets.“They also shelled ‘Israeli’ headquarters, field command rooms, and military gatherings with mortar shells and short-range missiles across the Gaza Strip”, he disclosed.For its part, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad vowed that resistance groups would not hesitate to stand up to the “Israeli” aggression.“We affirm that we will continue to confront this war of extermination and displacement, and we rely on the awareness of our people and the bravery of the fighters in the field to thwart ‘Israel's’ criminal plans,” the movement said.