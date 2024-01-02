0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 11:37

Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus

Story Code : 1106459
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
The Zionist regime violated Syria's sovereignty on the second day of 2024 when it conducted an air raid against a number of locations in the outskirts of Damascus.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA], a Syrian military source noted that at 4:35 a.m. [local time] on January 2, 2024, the “‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of points in the Damascus countryside”.

The statement further stressed that the aggression “resulted in some material damages” with no mention of any martyrs or wounded.

This aggression follows an earlier raid that targeted Aleppo, Syria, earlier on Saturday. The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that the “Israeli” occupation targeted several areas to the south of the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, at around 5:20 p.m. [local time].

The aerial aggression was conducted through the Mediterranean, to the west of the country, the ministry added.

Three civilians were killed as a result of the attack which targeted farmland in Aleppo's countryside, while two other civilians were injured.
