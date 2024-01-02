0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 11:43

South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack

Story Code : 1106462
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
The attack, reported in the southeastern city of Busan, resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Lee, according to authorities. A male suspect has been apprehended and is in custody.

Images circulating online showed Lee on the ground, with individuals attending to him, and someone appearing to apply pressure to his neck. Another photo depicted Lee being transported on a stretcher, seemingly wearing a neck brace.

The extent of the injury was described by an official as less than half an inch long. Despite the incident, Lee remained conscious and reportedly experienced minimal blood loss.

South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol, swiftly responded to the situation, directing authorities to ensure Lee receives the best medical care. Additionally, the President emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward violence under any circumstances.

Reportedly, the attack occurred while Lee was visiting a construction site for a new airport in Busan, as detailed by emergency officials.

However, authorities have not disclosed further information about the attacker or the motives behind the assault.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023