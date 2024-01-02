South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack

Islam Times - Lee Jae-myung, the chairman of South Korea's Democratic Party and the country's opposition leader, was reportedly wounded in an incident involving a knife-wielding assailant, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The attack, reported in the southeastern city of Busan, resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to Lee, according to authorities. A male suspect has been apprehended and is in custody.Images circulating online showed Lee on the ground, with individuals attending to him, and someone appearing to apply pressure to his neck. Another photo depicted Lee being transported on a stretcher, seemingly wearing a neck brace.The extent of the injury was described by an official as less than half an inch long. Despite the incident, Lee remained conscious and reportedly experienced minimal blood loss.South Korea's President, Yoon Suk Yeol, swiftly responded to the situation, directing authorities to ensure Lee receives the best medical care. Additionally, the President emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward violence under any circumstances.Reportedly, the attack occurred while Lee was visiting a construction site for a new airport in Busan, as detailed by emergency officials.However, authorities have not disclosed further information about the attacker or the motives behind the assault.