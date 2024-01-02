0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 11:56

Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters

Decrying the recent US targeting of Yemeni boats, the parliament denounced it as part of efforts to fuel conflict in the Arab world and facilitate ongoing injustices against Palestinians.

In a statement, the Parliament strongly criticized the US attack that led to the loss of Yemeni lives, framing it as an escalation of regional strife, particularly to bolster the Zionist regime's actions against Palestinians.

Expressing firm opposition, the Yemeni Parliament vowed to confront the US, UK, and other occupying forces in Yemeni waters, citing significant risks to international shipping in the Red Sea due to the American military presence. Underlining Yemen's sovereignty rights, the Parliament urged national unity to counter external threats, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding the nation's integrity and maritime territories.

The statement highlighted the need for stability to combat aggressors, underscoring US's bias and false narratives concealing the severe repercussions of Zionist occupiers' atrocities in Gaza. Additionally, it called upon Arab and Islamic nations to act responsibly, both morally and ethically, in the face of the Zionist regime's brutality and the unjust siege imposed on Palestine.

Moreover, the Parliament urged Yemenis to unify against continued aggressions by Zionist and American forces across multiple regions including Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq. The Yemeni armed forces spokesperson, Yahya Saree, confirmed the loss of ten soldiers and three military boats in clashes with American forces during an operation in the Red Sea. Saree warned of repercussions for the US's targeting of Yemeni boats, cautioning against entrapment in the Red Sea conflict.

Despite American maneuvers, the Yemeni armed forces vowed to persist in supporting people of Gaza and shielding them from Israeli naval threats.

Regional countries have also warned that a failure to stop the war in Gaza would cause the conflict to spread to other parts of the region.
