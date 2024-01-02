0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 20:46

Turkey Arrests 33 Suspects for Spying for “Israel’s” Mossad

Story Code : 1106588
Turkey Arrests 33 Suspects for Spying for “Israel’s” Mossad
The investigation related to the activities of “Israel’s” Mossad spy agency, with the Chief Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul issuing the arrest warrants and the arrest operation taking place in eight different provinces.

The espionage activities for the apartheid “Israeli” entity were described as operations against foreigners in Turkey, including intelligence gathering up to abduction attempts and assaults.

Turkish authorities announced on Tuesday morning that 33 of the suspects have been arrested, and further operations are underway to capture the others. But did not provide more details.

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization last announced such a large operation in July 2023. According to the Turkish authorities, 56 Mossad operatives were accused of spying on non-Turkish nationals for the “Israel” and had arrested several of them.
