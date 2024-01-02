0
Tuesday 2 January 2024

Israeli Attacks in Gaza Claim Lives of over 200 Palestinians in Last 24 Hours

A distressing report from the Palestinian Ministry of Education also revealed that amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, 4,156 students have tragically lost their lives, with at least 381 schools targeted and damaged.

In recent developments, the Israeli military's withdrawal from parts of northern Gaza, previously under their control, raises questions as they exit these areas without clarification.

The central region, particularly Khan Younis, faced escalated bombardment throughout the night and early morning, marked by significant explosions in these zones and nearby refugee camps.

The severity of the attacks significantly impeded emergency response efforts, as destroyed infrastructure and impassable roads hindered ambulances from reaching the affected sites promptly.

In the southern regions of Gaza, thousands of forcibly displaced Palestinians endure dire conditions, residing in inadequate shelters made of plastic and nylon amidst cold weather and heavy rainfall. Reports indicate flooding in the Al-Mawasi evacuation zone, further exacerbating the situation.

Lack of heating, suitable clothing, and blankets exacerbates the challenges faced by these displaced individuals, exposing them to waterborne and infectious diseases.

The staggering toll of the Israeli war continues to rise, with a total of 22,185 Palestinians killed in Gaza since October 7, alongside over 57,000 wounded.

Additionally, Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank have claimed the lives of more than 320 Palestinians during the same period.
