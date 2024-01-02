0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 21:08

Resistance Offers Egypt a Deal, Stressing UNSC Guarantee

A senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, who asked to remain anonymous, told Lebanon’s news network Al Mayadeen on Tuesday that the offer of Resistance has been submitted to the Egyptians signed by the Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

Regarding the details of the proposal, the official said that the Resistance conditioned in the first clause of its presented document a ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, along with a reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Everything being discussed in the media regarding multi-phase prisoner exchange comes after the implementation of the ceasefire and withdrawal, not before it," Al Mayadeen's source added.

Previously, a temporary ceasefire between the Israeli regime and Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect from November 24-30, 2023.
