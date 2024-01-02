Iran Writes to UN about Gen. Soleimani Assassination

Islam Times - Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has declared that the country reserves the right to prosecute the perpetrators behind General Qassam Soleimani's assassination.

In a letter to the head of the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate right to pursue legal steps with the aim of holding to account and bring to justice the perpetrators, the organizers and the supporters of the terrorist act.The following is the full text of the letter:On the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the cowardly assassination of Martyr Major General Qasem Soleimani, Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, an official branch of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his companions which was carried out on 3 January 2020 by the United States Forces at Baghdad International Airport, Iraq, I would like to reiterate the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran as follows:1) As has been stated clearly in our previous correspondences, including letters dated 3, 7, and 29 January 2020 (S/2020/13, S/2020/16, and S/2020/81), 3 January 2022 (S/2022/5), and 3 January 2023 (S/2023/7), Major General Qasem Soleimani was intentionally assassinated by United States Forces on 3 January 2020 while visiting Iraq at the formal request of the Iraqi Government. This deliberate act of terrorism was conducted on the direct order of the then-President of the United States.2) This action is a flagrant violation of international law and constitutes an internationally wrongful act, breaching the international obligations of the United States. Under international law, the United States is responsible for committing this reprehensible crime. The Islamic Republic of Iran preserves its legitimate right under international law to pursue legal proceedings aimed at holding accountable and bringing to justice the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism.3) Aside from the United States, all those who had aided, abetted, or otherwise assisted and supported, whether directly or indirectly, by any means, bear responsibility for their involvement in the perpetration of this terrorist crime. Consequently, they must be held accountable and brought to justice for their direct or indirect roles in this reprehensible act.4) The Israeli regime was also implicated in this grave crime. This involvement was formally acknowledged by the former Israeli regime's military intelligence chief, who explicitly stated that "Israeli intelligence played a part" in the assassination, characterizing it as a noteworthy "achievement" and one of the two significant assassinations during his tenure. We previously addressed this responsibility in our letter dated 3 January 2022 (S/2022/5). Additionally, the United States utilized its Ramstein Airbase in Germany, along with some of its military bases in the region, to carry out this terrorist operation.5) It is noteworthy that Major General Qasem Soleimani played a pivotal role in supporting the peoples and governments of regional countries, including the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Iraq, in their concerted efforts against terrorist groups. His dedicated efforts, undertaken at their explicit request, garnered widespread acknowledgment from the respective peoples and authorities, earning him esteemed titles such as the Hero of the Fight Against Terrorism and General of Peace. Tragically, his assassination served the shared interests of the United States, the Israeli regime, and various terrorist organizations in the region, including Daesh. These terrorist groups not only endorsed the crime but also referred to it as "an act of divine intervention" benefitting their agendas.6) I wish to stress that the Iranian armed forces are firmly committed to pursuing the path laid out by Martyr Soleimani in actively supporting regional nations and governments, upon their request, in their efforts to eliminate foreign-backed terrorist groups in our region.I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.