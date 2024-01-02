0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 21:21

French Embassy in Niger Closed Until Further Notice

Story Code : 1106602
French Embassy in Niger Closed Until Further Notice
“For five months, our embassy has been severely hampered, making it impossible to carry out its missions,” a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

The French army has been forced to completely withdraw its troops from Niger after French President Emmanuel Macron's arrogant refusal to recognize the military-led transitional government in the country.

The people of Niger also held countless demonstrations demanding the ejection of French troops from the West African country. In a further escalation of the situation, Macron has decided to indefinitely close the country's embassy in Niamey. This came after the expulsion of the French ambassador as well as the denunciation of defense agreements by the transitional authorities.

Niger was one of the last reliable French partners in the region and therefore the withdrawal of troops is a blow to this imperialist power. After the departure of French troops and diplomats, the people of Niger are now taking on France's economic interests in the country and are demanding the cancellation of exploitative uranium mining agreements with French companies. The events in Niger constitute a chain of disgraceful events for France in the Sahel in recent years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023