Three Booms, Shakes Reported in New York City

Islam Times - Firefighters have initiated an emergency response protocol after 'three booms and shakes' were felt in New York City's Roosevelt Island early Tuesday morning, media are reporting on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the 580 block of Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, just before 6am after receiving reports of an explosion and building shaking, FDNY told DailyMail.com.Roosevelt Island residents reported being woken up this morning to at least 'three instances of a boom and a shake', with the third vibration being 'felt further away'.The FDNY responded to reports of a underground explosions on Roosevelt Island Tuesday morning.The blasts occurred just before 6 a.m. on Main St. just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge to Queens, shaking a nearby building, an FDNY spokesman said.Residents in both Manhattan and Queens called 911 reporting they heard a number of small explosions, NBC reported.Firefighters arrived and found no flames and no one injured. The explosion, which may be electrical, appeared to have occurred underground.The FDNY handed the job over to Con Edison, which was investigating. Residents were told to avoid the area as the probe continued.No power outages have been reported, a Con Edison spokesman said.