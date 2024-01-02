0
Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 21:23

Three Booms, Shakes Reported in New York City

Story Code : 1106603
Three Booms, Shakes Reported in New York City
Crews were called to the 580 block of Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram, just before 6am after receiving reports of an explosion and building shaking, FDNY told DailyMail.com.

Roosevelt Island residents reported being woken up this morning to at least 'three instances of a boom and a shake', with the third vibration being 'felt further away'. 

The FDNY responded to reports of a underground explosions on Roosevelt Island Tuesday morning.

The blasts occurred just before 6 a.m. on Main St. just south of the Roosevelt Island Bridge to Queens, shaking a nearby building, an FDNY spokesman said.

Residents in both Manhattan and Queens called 911 reporting they heard a number of small explosions, NBC reported.

Firefighters arrived and found no flames and no one injured. The explosion, which may be electrical, appeared to have occurred underground.

The FDNY handed the job over to Con Edison, which was investigating. Residents were told to avoid the area as the probe continued.

No power outages have been reported, a Con Edison spokesman said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Harming Resistance to Cost US, Israel Dearly: Iran’s Parliament Speaker
31 December 2023
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
North Korea to Launch 3 New Satellites in 2024, As Kim Warns War Inevitable
31 December 2023
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
US Greenlights $147.5 Million Emergency Sale of Artillery Ammunition to Israel
31 December 2023
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
IRGC Quds Cmdr.: Tel Aviv Assassinated IRGC Advisor after Failing in Gaza
30 December 2023