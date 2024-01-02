Yemeni Official Vows Revenge on US, UK

Islam Times - A Senior member of Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement, Ali al-Qahhoum, has said that the US and the UK will pay a heavy price for attacking the Yemeni navy forces.

By attacking a Yemeni navy vessel, they ignited a war that they will never be able to get out of easily, and will pay a heavy price for it, al-Qahhoum was quoted by the Russian media Sputnik as saying.Earlier on Monday, a member of the Political Council of the Ansarullah Movement Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said that the Yemeni armed forces are willing to stand against the US.If the US vessels attack Yemen, they will be directly targeted and the Americans are aware of the seriousness of this decision, he added.He also asked why the rest of the Arab and Islamic countries did not join it in the framework of the joint defense agreement signed with Palestine.Meanwhile, Army Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Sunday that the US attacked three boats in the Red Sea earlier in the day and killed ten Yemeni armed forces, stressing that Washington would suffer from the consequences of targeting the vessels.According to Saree, the Yemeni boats were in the Red Sea to conduct a military operation against the Maersk Hangzhou vessel that was heading for the ports of occupied Palestine. He said that the vessel was targeted after its crew did not respond to the Yemeni army’s warnings.The Yemeni army spokesman advised all countries not to be dragged into US plots, stressing that American forces’ actions to protect Israeli ships in the Red Sea would not stop the Yemeni army from supporting the people of Gaza.