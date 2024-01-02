Russian Forces Receives New Artillery Reconnaissance System

Islam Times - The artillery reconnaissance system is designed to provide intelligence and targeting data to artillery units.

Using advanced sensors, communication systems, and data processing capabilities, the system enables artillery commanders to quickly and accurately identify enemy positions, Sputnik reports.Russian troops in the special military operation are using the new Yastreb-AV artillery reconnaissance system as part of counter-battery combat, the Russian Defense Ministry said.The new 1K148 Yastreb-AV has been put into service with Russian artillery units in the special military operation zone.Together with the Zoopark-1M complex, Yastreb-AV provides detection of Ukrainian artillery firing positions. At the same time, the characteristics of the new complex are superior."Today, the effective performance of combat tasks by missile operators and artillerymen, together with the use of UAVs, which increases the effectiveness of artillery fire and survivability on the battlefield, is also ensured by the use of modern artillery reconnaissance equipment such as Zoopark-1M and Yastreb-AV," the ministry said in a statement.