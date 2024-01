Islam Times - A series of powerful explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the Strana news outlet said.

Explosions were also reported in the Vinnitsa Region, TASS reported.Earlier, air raid sirens went off throughout Ukraine. Blasts occurred in the cities of Kropivnitsky (formerly Kirovograd) and Kharkov.According to the Kiev authorities, air defenses were activated in the city and some falling fragments caused a fire. A blaze was also reported in the city of Nikolayev.Electricity supplies to several districts of Kiev were disrupted following the explosions.