Tuesday 2 January 2024 - 21:33

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Continues Striking US Military Bases

In a statement, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance indicated that its fighters attacked the occupation base known as “Green Village” in Syrian depth using drones.

A second statement indicated that Iraq’s Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the occupation base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq using drones.

The third statement affirmed that Iraq’s Islamic Resistance attacked the occupied Al-Shaddadi base in Syria with a missile barrage.

According to the fourth statement, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance attacked the occupied Al-Rumeilan base in Syria using drones.

The fifth statement pointed out that Iraq’s Islamic Resistance attacked Al-Malikiyah base in northeastern Al-Hasakah province in Syria using drones.

Iraq’s Islamic Resistance attacked, for the second time today, the occupied Al-Rumeilan base in Syria, using drones, according to the sixth statement.

The statements indicated that the operations came in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity against our people in Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance affirmed its commitment to dismantling the enemy’s strongholds and resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region.
