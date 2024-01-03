Poll: Only 15% of “Israelis” Think Netanyahu Should Stay in Power after War

Islam Times - A recent poll conducted by the so-called “Israel” Democracy Institute [IDI] sheds light on the “Israeli” public's divided opinions regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership.

While only 15% of respondents express a desire for Netanyahu to remain in office post the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.Netanyahu faces a challenging landscape.The nearly three-month aggression has left much of Gaza devastated, raising questions about the efficacy of the intense military pressure employed.The poll indicates that 56% of participants view continuing the military offensive as the most effective way to secure the release of the remaining 129 hostages in Gaza, while 24% believe a swap deal involving the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners is a preferable approach.The “Israeli” aggression, resulting in over 22,000 Palestinian casualties, continues to prompt debates on both the internal and international fronts, as the “Israeli” entity maintains its commitment to pursuing Hamas leaders.