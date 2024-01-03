0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 10:32

Lebanon to File Complaint to UNSC after “Israel’s” Assassination of Martyr Al-Arouri

Story Code : 1106715
Lebanon to File Complaint to UNSC after “Israel’s” Assassination of Martyr Al-Arouri
Following the Tuesday assassination, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib and ordered an urgent complaint to the 15-member council due to the violation of the country’s sovereignty by “Israel”.

“The strike is an ‘Israeli’ crime that clearly aims to bring Lebanon into a new phase of confrontations after the ongoing daily attacks in the south,” Mikati said.

He added that the strike showed that “Israel” was resorting to exporting its failures in Gaza, adding it had a clear implication for Lebanon in confounding “efforts to remove the specter of war from the country.”

Arouri was martyred on Tuesday in a “treacherous Zionist strike” on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh.

Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq called it a “cowardly assassination.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has vowed to deliver a crushing response to Israel over the assassination of its senior official Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike on southern Beirut.

“The crime of assassinating Arouri will be met with an appropriate response from the Palestinian people and resistance factions. All scenarios are open in the aftermath of the murder,” Osama Hamdan, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon and also a member of the group’s politburo, stated early on Wednesday.

He also criticized the “hypocritical” reactions of some international institutions to the targeted killing.

“We call upon Western countries to take effective measures aimed at stopping the [Zionist] occupiers’ crimes against the Palestinian nation,” Hamdan said, noting that “Washington’s allegation that it knew nothing about Arouri’s assassination is simply an attempt to escape from political responsibility.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Leader: Islamic Republic Relies on Soft Power, But Advanced Arms Needed
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
Martyr Soleimani and The Empowerment of Palestinian Resistance: Testimonies that Can’t Be Withheld
3 January 2024
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister
3 January 2024
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War
3 January 2024
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
Tel Aviv Violates Syrian Sovereignty, Strikes Near Damascus
2 January 2024
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
South Korea: Opposition Leader Wounded in Stabbing Attack
2 January 2024
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
Yemeni Parliament Vows to Confront Foreign Forces in Yemeni Waters
2 January 2024
Maduro Calls Argentina
Maduro Calls Argentina's Decision to Refuse BRICS Membership ‘Stupidity’
2 January 2024
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
Pro-Palestinians Rally Worldwide, Urge End to Gaza Bloodbath
1 January 2024
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
N Korea’s Kim Jong Tells Army: Annihilate South Korea, US if Provoked
1 January 2024
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
“Israel’s” Finance Minister Calls for Depopulation of Gaza!
1 January 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
Iranian President Hopes for End to Gaza War in 2024
1 January 2024
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
Russia Accuses West of Responsibility for Ukrainian Strike on Belgorod
31 December 2023