The Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT) nabbed the Daesh ringleader in Syria's Aleppo city, Abdullah al Jundi, who planned attacks against the Turkish forces in the Operation Euphrates Shield, and Olive Branch zones, Anadolu Agency reported.Al Jundi, codenamed Hattab El Muhacir, was responsible for planning actions against vehicles belonging to the Turkish security forces in Syria, according to information obtained from the security forces.The terrorist was nabbed during an operation conducted by MIT and the local security forces affiliated with the Syrian National Army in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone.The terrorist also provided information about the members of the organization carrying out terror activities.Some digital material belonging to the organization was also seized during the operation, disclosing Daesh's action plans, and disrupting the organization's activities.