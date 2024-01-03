US Senator Opposes $10 Billion Unconditional Aid to Israel for Gaza War

Islam Times - US Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat-aligned Vermont independent, voiced opposition against granting Israel $10 billion in “unconditional military aid”, denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza as a "brutal war" against the Palestinian people.

Sanders, a past contender for the Democratic nomination in 2016, had previously suggested supporting defense systems for Israel's protection but omitted this stance in his recent statement. He criticized the Israeli regime led by the “right-wing” government of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling their actions in Gaza as a "brutal war against the Palestinian people."Highlighting the conflict's toll, Sanders condemned Israel's response as disproportionate and in violation of international law, emphasizing the use of US weaponry in Gaza. He noted the extensive casualties and damage, stating over 22,000 Palestinians killed, 57,000 wounded, and significant destruction and displacement within Gaza, urging an end to the ongoing situation.Expressing concern, Sanders asserted that the US taxpayers should not be complicit in causing suffering to innocent civilians in Gaza.His comments come as the US State Department denounced as “inflammatory and irresponsible” the statements by two key Netanyahu allies that called for the permanent displacement of the Palestinians living in Gaza.The White House included funding for Israel in the $106 billion national security emergency spending request in October, bundling it with over $60 billion in military aid for Ukraine and other issues. It has been repeatedly rejected by Republicans in both the House and the Senate. The House Republicans passed a separate $14 billion Israel aid bill, which the Senate Democrats then blocked.Last week, the State Department approved a delivery of $147.5 million worth of 155mm artillery shells to Israel, bypassing Congressional approval by citing a national emergency.