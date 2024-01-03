0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 10:47

Monitors Analyze Israel's Evolving Approach in Gaza As Targeted Assassinations Replace Major Combat

US-based military think tanks report this phase involves a move away from major combat operations toward “targeted raids” by the Israelis.

Despite this shift, Hamas, according to the ISW and CTP, remains resilient, neither defeated nor destroyed as a military entity, and could utilize the change in tactics to reconstruct its military capabilities and infrastructure.

Highlighting Hamas' structured military setup, the monitors anticipate quick replacements for fallen commanders during the conflict.

Recent events, including a significant rocket barrage on Tel Aviv from Gaza and subsequent rocket launches at Israel, underscore Hamas' enduring rocket capabilities amid Israeli military actions.

Commenting on the targeted killing of Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in southern Beirut on Tuesday, the ISW and CTP said that Israeli officials are now preparing for “a very significant response”, according to an Israeli media report.
