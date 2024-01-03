0
Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 10:53

Assassination of Hamas Official to Haunt US in Region: Iran’s Defense Minister

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the assassination of the senior Hamas official will bedevil the US.

“The US has upset regional balance, and the consequences of this (Israeli) assassination (of Arouri) will beset them,” he warned.

Such moves against the resistance forces will only strengthen regional solidarity against the American policies, the Iranian minister noted, warning Washington that its strategic mistakes will agitate the region and cause the US plans to backfire.

Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on Tuesday.

He was a senior official in Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. He had previously headed the group’s presence in the occupied West Bank.

Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, leaders of Hamas’ armed wing – the Qassam Brigades – were also killed, Hamas said in a message.

It named four other members of the group who were also killed.
