Wednesday 3 January 2024 - 10:56

Malaysia Endorses South Africa's ICJ Move against Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Malaysia Endorses South Africa
“As a fellow party to the Genocide Convention, Malaysia calls on Israel to fulfil its obligations under international law and immediately end its atrocities against Palestinians,” Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in the statement.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, expressed anticipation for similar statements from other nations in the upcoming days in response to their legal action against Israel under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The application by South Africa to the ICJ seeks provisional measures to cease Israel's military campaign in Gaza, aiming to safeguard the rights of Palestinians and ensure Israel's compliance with Genocide Convention obligations.

Lawyers representing South Africa in International Court of Justice proceedings against Israel are preparing for a hearing scheduled for January 11 and 12, Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a post on X.

South Africa’s lawyers reportedly include John Dugard, a South African professor of international law, who was the UN’s special rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian territories from 2001 until 2008.

Malaysia reiterated its call for a long-term resolution by advocating for an independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders, designating East Al-Quds as its capital, within the statement.

The statement follows revised figures indicating casualties from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, with at least 22,185 deaths and 57,000 injuries reported.
